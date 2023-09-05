Hana Financial head meets with global investors in Hong Kong

The chairman of Hana Financial Group met with foreign investors through an investor relations event held in Hong Kong, Tuesday to expand the Korean banking group's presence in the global financial market.

At the event, Chairman Ham Young-joo shared the financial achievements of the financial group and mid-term growth strategies while boasting its sound asset quality and environmental, social, corporate governance (ESG) efforts. The two-day event wraps up on Wednesday.

He also explained the firm’s shareholder return policies -- one of the key items on the agenda that global investors are keen to know. Nearly 70 percent of the firm’s shareholders are foreign investors, it said.

Ham met with heads of investment firms at the event, including those who are long-term investors of Hana and potential investors who are keeping close watch on the firm.

"It is important to listen to the voices of local employees (in overseas branches) and foreign investors to strengthen global cooperation and communication,” Ham said. “Hana will work to expand communication with investors, promoting Korea’s finance (sector) to the world through global communication.”

Hana has been stepping up its globalization efforts to become a leading finance firm in the overseas market. Ham met with global investors in Singapore in May. In October, he is to visit Amsterdam and London to reach out to more investors.