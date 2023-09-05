Most Popular
[Photo News] Confidence gets face-lift
By Song Jung-hyun
Published : 2023-09-05
Dong-A Otsuka on Tuesday unveiled new packaging for its flagship Confidence vitamin drink. The renewed design, while maintaining its signature yellow hue, features an eye-catching character that captures the unique shape of the drink bottle. The all-new youthful design is expected to appeal to millennials and Generation Z. Confidence, first released in 1995, is a caffeine-free fruit-flavored vitamin drink that also contains amino acids, electrolytes and minerals. (Dong-A Otsuka)
