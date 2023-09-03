Korean Air grows forest in Mongolia

The Korean Air Forest in Baganuur, Mongolia (Korean Air) The Korean Air Forest in Baganuur, Mongolia (Korean Air)

Korean Air, the nation’s largest carrier, has planted over 125,000 trees in Mongolia's desert areas over the past two decades as part of its environmental, social and corporate governance efforts. Since May 2004, under the “Global Planting Project,” over 100 Korean Air employees have flocked to Mongolia to plant trees in Baganuur, a district in Ulaanbaatar with the country's largest open-pit coal mine. Baganuur district was barren and covered with a thick layer of coal dust blowing from the mining area -- obviously not a suitable area for growing trees. Adding to its dry climate and accelerating desertification, even the local residents raised doubts about Korean Air’s tree planting project. “There was nothing; only barren desert,” said a Korean Air official who visited Baganuur in 2004, the first year of the project.

Korean Air employees and local residents are planting trees in the desert of Baganuur in May 2004, the first year of the planting project. (Korean Air)

Nevertheless, Korean Air employees visited Mongolia for nearly two decades. The tree planting project in Mongolia even became a mandatory overseas training session for new employees in their second year at Korean Air. They started by growing trees that can survive in arid regions, including poplar trees, sea buckthorns and Siberian elms. By cooperating with the local government and experts, Korean Air also built irrigation systems for a stable supply of water to the forest. Their cumulative efforts have now formed a lush, green forest with 125,300 trees, about twice the size of Yeouido Park in Seoul. The official name of this forest is “Korean Air Forest,” and it is now home to insects, birds and small animals.

Part of the additional irrigation system built by Korean Air, a tank provides a stable supply of water to the Korean Air Forest. (Korean Air)

The Korean Air Forest also works to block harmful dust blowing from the coal mine areas into other local neighborhoods. Containing essential vitamins and minerals, sea buckthorn berries grown in this forest are also distributed to the local residents. As an excellent example of an eco-friendly volunteer activity, the Korean Air Forest received an environmental award from Mongolia's Ministry of Environment and Tourism in 2009. Korean Air is looking forward to expanding its Global Planting Project by growing another forest nearby, the company said. Following its efforts to improve the environment, Korea's No. 1 carrier is now contributing to the development of the local community in Mongolia by donating computer labs to seven public schools and providing medical services.