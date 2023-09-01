Low-budget horror flicks to hit cinemas in September

Horror films are traditionally released at the hottest time of the year in Korea -- July or August -- but there is a new trend to release them at the tail end of the summer, when there is usually less competition from massive blockbusters. A series low budget horror films open this month. Jason Yu’s “Sleep” is a 94-minute-long mystery thriller revolving around a sleep-walking husband and his wife, who believes he may be possessed by a demon. The film has been invited to the 76th Cannes International Film Festival in May as part of the noncompetitive Critics’ Week section. The film opens here on Sept. 6. Without showing a presence or using ghostly sound effects, the film offers extreme thrills despite being set in the newlywed couple’s unremarkable home. Director Yu has also called his film “a mix of various genres” including horror, mystery and thriller.

Next is “Chiaksan,” a film that went viral because of a dispute between the production firm and the Wonju city government. Directed by Kim Seon-woong and starring Yoon Kyun-sang, “Chiaksan” is set in 1980 and follows a ghost story in which pieces of a dismembered body are found in the Chiaksan area, which is close to Wonju. The title angered the city government, which claimed that the horror film’s portrayal of Chiaksan might cause residents anxiety and raise concerns of copycat crimes. The film opens on Sept. 13. Another horror flick, “Chabak - Night of Murder and Romance,” is opening on the same day. Singer and actor Danny Ahn plays the lead role in the nightmare-like story of a newlywed couple who go on a trip to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

