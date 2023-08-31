[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The company will have to find ------- means of capitalization for future projects because of dwindling revenues.

(A) much

(B) other

(C) others

(D) otherwise

해석

감소하는 수익 때문에, 그 기업은 장래의 사업 계획을 위한 다른 투자 수단들을 모색해야만 할 것이다.

해설

부정형용사 채우기 문제

명사(means) 앞에 올 수 있는 형용사인 (A)와 (B)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 복수 명사(means)가 왔으므로 복수 가산 명사 앞에 와서 '이미 언급한 것 이외의 것들 중 몇몇'이라는 뜻의 부정 형용사 (B) other가 정답이다. (A) much는 불가산 명사 앞에 온다. 부정대명사 (C)와 부사 (D)는 명사 앞에 올 수 없다.

어휘

means 수단, 방법 capitalization 투자, 자본화 dwindling 감소하는, 줄어드는

revenue 수익, 수입

2. Each department must make certain that they do not ------- their allotted budget in order to keep overhead costs down.

(A) exceed

(B) withstand

(C) surmount

(D) conquer

해석

각 부서에서는 간접비용을 낮추기 위해 그들에게 할당된 예산을 초과하지 않도록 확실히 해야 한다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘각 부서에서는 할당된 예산을 초과하지 않도록 확실히 해야 한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘초과하다, 넘다’라는 뜻의 동사 (A) exceed가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) withstand는 ‘견디어 내다, 저항하다’, (C) surmount는 ‘~에 오르다, 극복하다’, (D) conquer는 ‘정복하다, (적을) 이기다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

make certain 확실히 하다 allotted 할당된, 배당된

budget 예산, 비용 keep something down 낮추다, 억제하다

overhead cost 간접비용, 경상비

3. The firm hired a well-known property consultant to give recommendations on ------- viable investments in Asia and Africa.

(A) marginally

(B) abundantly

(C) redundantly

(D) financially

해석

그 회사는 아시아와 아프리카에서 재정적으로 성공 가능한 투자에 대해 추천해 줄 유명한 부동산 상담가를 고용했다.

해설

부사 어휘 문제

‘그 회사는 재정적으로 성공 가능한 투자에 대해 추천해 줄 부동산 상담가를 고용했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘재정적으로, 재정상’이라는 뜻의 부사 (D) financially가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) marginally는 ‘아주 조금, 미미하게’, (B) abundantly는 ‘풍부하게’, (C) redundantly는 ‘장황하게’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

firm 회사, 상회 well-known 유명한, 잘 알려진 property 부동산

consultant 상담가, 상담역 viable 성공할 수 있는, 실행 가능한 investment 투자

정답

(B) / (A) / (D)

