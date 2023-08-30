Hillstate Sinyong in Gwangju blends modernity, nature

Hyundai Engineering & Construction has started sales of its new apartment complex, Hilstate Sinyong The River, located in Gwangju’s Sinyong district.

The apartment complex consists of a total of 19 buildings with 1,647 housing units, which range from 74-square-meter homes to 135-square-meter luxurious penthouses.

According to the builder, one of the standout features is its strategic location. The complex is near the brand new Sinyong Station of Gwangju Metro Line 2, set to be operational by 2029.

Beyond transit convenience, the proximity to the Gwangju High-Tech Scientific Industrial Complex guarantees an easy work commute. This hub, currently expanding with its third district, is anticipated to boost local residential demand.

Daily essentials are well within reach. Retail establishments like Lotte Mart Cheomdan and entertainment venues such as CGV Cheomdan are close by. For health care, Cheomdan General Hospital and Gwangju Veterans Hospital provide peace of mind. Schools, including the soon-to-open Second Yongdu Elementary School, cater to educational needs.

Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the Yeongsan River which runs adjacent, complemented by various parks and recreational areas. The Gwangju Children's Transportation Park, a unique space that teaches traffic etiquette, is located across the river.

Design-wise, The River strikes a balance between function and elegance. Buildings are spaced generously, and ground areas have wider walkways. Units primarily face south for ample natural light, and four-bay ventilation ensures air circulation.