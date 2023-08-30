Texas Instruments looks to bolster EV battery ties with Korea

Texas Instruments, the US-based semiconductor manufacturer, said Wednesday it plans to further boost business ties with electric vehicle manufacturers and battery makers in Korea.

“I see Korea as a very key market for vehicle electrification and it is a key pioneer of battery technology as well,” said Matt Xiong, a product line manager for Texas Instruments’ battery management system, during an online media briefing. “We’re very closely engaged with Korean customers both in the automotive (and) the industrial space, specifically in the context of battery management systems.”

Xiong stressed that the analog chipmaker is continuing to develop further business relations with Korean companies, touting its robust portfolio that lines up well with the nation’s fast-growing EV market.

The company’s battery management system allows it to maximize battery efficiency by using the full capacity of battery cells and avoid the safety problem of overcharging, according to Xiong.

“TI’s semiconductor technology helps to optimize battery performance while reducing cost,” he said, adding that innovative semiconductor solutions could shape the future of the automotive industry.

In terms of EV charging, the chipmaker touted a vehicle-to-grid system powered by semiconductors that could be the next-generation of charging technology. The V2G system allows electric cars to communicate with a power grid that provides electricity or takes the residual energy to the grid.

As many battery makers and EV charging companies are adopting the standard for the communication system between EVs and the grid, we must consider further strengthening the system,” Xiong said. “Also, the introduction of Open Charge Point Protocol will increase the connectivity of chargers and the grid network.”

OCPP is an open-source communication standard for EV charging stations and network software companies that remotely communicates through servers to control and monitor the condition of the chargers.