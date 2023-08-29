[Photo News] Brewing with solar energy

Most Popular
[Photo News] Brewing with solar energyBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-29 14:18:51
Oriental Brewery CEO Ben Verhaert (third from left) and other executive members pose for a picture to celebrate the completion of a solar power system at the company’s brewery in Gwangju, Tuesday. The company said the solar panels will help eliminate 1,709 metric tons of carbon emissions per year. With more plans to expand the solar power-based production system, the company aims to run all its production facilities on renewable energy only by 2025. (Oriental Brewery)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
