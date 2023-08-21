Samsung’s WindFree AC is peak of luxury design: top interior designer

Most Popular
Samsung’s WindFree AC is peak of luxury design: top interior designerBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : 2023-08-21 13:49:49
Top interior designer Kwon Soon-book has praised Samsung Electronics’ latest WindFree air conditioner under the company's premium Bespoke Infinite line as a stylish home appliance to compliment any luxury interior in a recent interview.
“(The) design might appear very simple at first. But it is precisely this simplicity that allows it to coexist with all elements, enhancing its spatial value,” said Kwon, CEO at Magenta Studio.
According to Kwon, the key to a timeless aesthetic is harmony across various elements including color, materials, ambiance and the surroundings.
To that end, Samsung’s latest ceiling-mounted air conditioner, with its refined linear appearance, delivers the perfect sense of unity with its surroundings and the ceiling.
The product is characterized by a flat and straight look, with all intricate lines and surface detail removed.
The sense of unity with the surrounding space is further enhanced by its natural white tones.
"The off-white shade does not stand out on its own, helping the product blend (in) seamlessly and elegantly in various spaces while creating a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere," said Kwon.
While white is typically prone to discoloration, Samsung's latest air conditioner prevents this through the use of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, a high-performance chemical resistance material which has a longer life and protects against changes in color.
The elegance of the design is further realized through the addition of edge lighting, which gracefully illuminates the product while allowing users to adjust the hue and brightness through an attached sensor.
"Aesthetics are not only determined by the product's form but also by the ambiance it (creates for) its users," Kwon added.
"Edge lighting creates a warmness, reminiscent of morning sun or evening twilight filtered through the window, accentuating (the) cozy atmosphere, while also serving as a soothing indirect lighting system for one's bedroom."
The latest air conditioner also stands out in terms of its enhanced functionality.
Samsung unveiled its first WindFree air conditioner in 2016, which disperses cold air through micro-holes, eliminating direct airflow.
Compared to the previous model, the latest air conditioner comes with a larger number of micro holes, and the cooling areas have been increased from 0.088 square meters to 0.185 square meters.
"While boasting excellent aesthetics, the latest product also exhibits superior performance with the micro-holes taking up almost half of the product. It creates a pleasant coolness without a direct draft ... from the ceiling," Kwon said.
"If you are seeking high-end, timeless interior design, the latest Samsung air conditioner should be your ultimate goal."
Kwon has taken part in a number of diverse interior styling projects, including the 2022 The Maison exhibition and the 2023 Lotte Art Fair Busan. She also consults on Seoul City's redevelopment plans.
