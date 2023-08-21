Samsung’s WindFree AC is peak of luxury design: top interior designer

Top interior designer Kwon Soon-book has praised Samsung Electronics’ latest WindFree air conditioner under the company's premium Bespoke Infinite line as a stylish home appliance to compliment any luxury interior in a recent interview.

“(The) design might appear very simple at first. But it is precisely this simplicity that allows it to coexist with all elements, enhancing its spatial value,” said Kwon, CEO at Magenta Studio.

According to Kwon, the key to a timeless aesthetic is harmony across various elements including color, materials, ambiance and the surroundings.

To that end, Samsung’s latest ceiling-mounted air conditioner, with its refined linear appearance, delivers the perfect sense of unity with its surroundings and the ceiling.

The product is characterized by a flat and straight look, with all intricate lines and surface detail removed.

The sense of unity with the surrounding space is further enhanced by its natural white tones.

"The off-white shade does not stand out on its own, helping the product blend (in) seamlessly and elegantly in various spaces while creating a relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere," said Kwon.

While white is typically prone to discoloration, Samsung's latest air conditioner prevents this through the use of acrylonitrile styrene acrylate, a high-performance chemical resistance material which has a longer life and protects against changes in color.