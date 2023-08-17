North Korea planning ICBM launch around trilateral summit, joint drills: NIS

Kim Kyou-hyun, the director of the National Intelligence Service, attends the plenary session of the National Assembly intelligence committee on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean intelligence agency believes North Korea is planning a number of military provocations around this week’s trilateral summit with the US and Japan or the joint drills with US troops later this month.

Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, the executive secretary of the National Assembly intelligence committee, told reporters Thursday signs of North Korea preparing an imminent ICBM launch were being detected by the National Intelligence Service.

There has been an unusual increase in activities around missile production facilities recently, the lawmaker said, quoting the NIS, and that the provocations being planned may include launches of tactical nuclear-capable missiles.

The NIS said there is a chance North Korea could make another attempt at previously-failed spy satellite launch around its founding anniversary on Sept. 9 for greater impact, Yoo said.

North’s leader Kim Jong-un has made the launch’s success a top priority for the remainder of the year. North Korea has been intensively testing engine and fuel systems, he said the NIS found, which it has attributed as having caused the failure of what would have been its first military spy satellite in May.

The preparations for military actions come as North Korea is witnessing an exacerbating food situation. The NIS estimates that the number of hunger deaths that took place there between January and July this year is more than double that of the annual average in the past five years, he said.

North Korea recently formed a task force dedicated to cracking down on dissidents over apprehension of a possible unrest, he said. Special efforts are being made to repress dissent among North’s younger generations in particular.

Amid food scracities and tighter surveillance, more have been escaping out of North Korea this year since COVID-19. So far this year nearly a hundred have been confirmed to have fled the country, which is three times that seen over the whole of last year, he said. Once border controls are eased, defections are anticipated to increase even further.