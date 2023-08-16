Seoul unveils logo for "Seoul, My Soul" slogan

The city of Seoul unveiled its new city logo with the "Seoul, My Soul" slogan, as part of an initiative officials say aims to bolster the city's global image.

The slogan emerged as the top pick from an open call for idea submissions last August, besting the runner-up "Seoul for You." It then underwent a rigorous review process, incorporating various surveys to finalize the design, city officials said.

The new branding will replace "I Seoul U," which had been the city's slogan for eight years.

A pink heart, a yellow exclamation mark and a blue smile replace some of the letters in the logo. These symbols respectively represent the citizens' love for Seoul, the city's diverse offerings and its vibrant ambiance.

The accompanying subtitle, "Hearts Combined Form Seoul," highlights the city's collective spirit, officials explained.

The city plans to integrate the new design into its commercial and public relations efforts. Other plans include creating specific fonts for the logo in English and Korean and enacting legislative measures to support its widespread commercialization.

"Through this new branding, we will work toward elevating Seoul as a haven for our citizens and a focal point on the global stage," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said in an announcement ceremony with 300 citizens Wednesday.