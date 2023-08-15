[Photo News] Red dot award winner

Most Popular
[Photo News] Red dot award winnerBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-15 16:17:42
Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands won a total of seven Red Dot Design awards, one of the most prestigious design awards globally. The carmaker’s Genesis exhibition booth during the Seoul Mobility Show held earlier this year, seen in the photo, was one of the seven winners. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Korea Herald
Korea Herald
