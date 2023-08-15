Home

  1. 1

    Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'

  2. 2

    Bikinis in downtown Seoul spark 'indecent exposure' row

  3. 3

    [KH explains] K-culture brings tourists in, but K-maps leave them wandering

  4. 4

    N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media

  5. 5

    Sexual harassment report over a '3-second stare' sparks debate

  6. 6

    Police investigate bomb threat email targeting Seoul City Hall

  7. 7

    S. Koreans divided on traveling to Japan during Liberation Day

  8. 8

    North Jeolla Province governor apologizes, defends against ‘defamation’ over Jamboree mishandling

  9. 9

    S. Korea, US to stage ‘realistic, tough’ military exercise against NK threats

  10. 10

    Swimming star Hwang Sun-woo under police investigation for hit-and-run charges

[Photo News] Red dot award winner

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-15 16:17:42

Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands won a total of seven Red Dot Design awards, one of the most prestigious design awards globally. The carmaker’s Genesis exhibition booth during the Seoul Mobility Show held earlier this year, seen in the photo, was one of the seven winners. (Hyundai Motor Group)

