S. Korea, US to stage ‘realistic, tough’ military exercise against NK threats

A Stryker vehicle, driven by Soldiers assigned to the US 2nd Infantry Division/South Korea-US Combined Division, crosses a temporary floating bridge during "wet gap" training on the Imjin River, South Korea on March 13, 2023. (Photo - Combined Forces Command)

South Korea and the United States are set to conduct "tough" yet defense-oriented military exercises simulating real-life scenarios, with the goal to strengthen the alliance's defense posture and ability to respond to the escalating missile and nuclear threats posed by North Korea.

The 11-day computer-simulated "Ulchi Freedom Shield" exercise is planned for Aug. 21-31, including a weekend pause on Aug. 26 and 27, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and US Forces Korea jointly announced Monday.

"Ulchi Freedom Shield 23 is designed to be a tough and realistic exercise to strengthen the combined defense posture and Alliance response capabilities based on scenarios that reflect diverse threats within the security environment and lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts," an English-language joint statement read.

The upcoming UFS exercise, for instance, will incorporate military training scenarios in light of North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities as well as its intentions regarding nuclear buildup and missile development.

The South Korean and US forces are set to stage around 30 field training exercises, or FTXs, associated with UFS 23, representing an uptick from the 25 outdoor maneuvers held during this year's springtime Freedom Shield/Warrior Shield combined military exercises. In the previous year's autumn UFS exercise, Seoul and Washington organized a total of 13 FTXs.

The upcoming FTXs, ranging from the platoon to brigade levels, are designed to "strengthen combined operational abilities" of South Korean and US forces, JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun said in a televised news briefing in Seoul.

"The combined military training and exercises are vital to maintaining a robust combined defense posture for the security of the Republic of Korea in case of contingencies in response to mounting military threat posed by North Korea," Col. Lee said, adding that South Korea will mobilize its Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps for the FTXs. Republic of Korea is the formal name for South Korea.

But the US did not disclose details regarding the potential deployment of US strategic assets linked to UFS 23.

USFK spokesperson Col. Isaac Taylor instead emphasized that the combined exercises will replicate feasible real-life scenarios that could unfold on the Korean Peninsula, reflecting insights gained from recent global conflicts and wars, including the protracted war in Ukraine.

"Those situations are things that we draw upon to not just make a scripted exercise where everyone already knows the answer to it, but really make a tough exercise," Col. Taylor said.

"What are the things that we're going to have to accommodate or work around to be able to return peace back to the Korean Peninsula if the armistice was to fail? What would ensure our ability to have success?"