Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [70th Anniversary] Seven challenges for South Korea's social, economic survival

    [70th Anniversary] Seven challenges for South Korea's social, economic survival
  2. 2

    Aftermath of Jamboree: Political tug-of-war

    Aftermath of Jamboree: Political tug-of-war
  3. 3

    After 70 years, S. Korea mulls ‘grand strategy’

    After 70 years, S. Korea mulls ‘grand strategy’
  4. 4

    N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media

    N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
  5. 5

    Korea, US, Japan to discuss security cooperation at trilateral summit

    Korea, US, Japan to discuss security cooperation at trilateral summit
  6. 6

    ‘Two-Korea’ unification increasingly favored

    ‘Two-Korea’ unification increasingly favored
  7. 7

    Police to crack down on crimes involving foreign suspects

    Police to crack down on crimes involving foreign suspects
  8. 8

    Son Heung-min named Tottenham's captain

    Son Heung-min named Tottenham's captain
  9. 9

    Bikinis in downtown Seoul spark 'indecent exposure' row

    Bikinis in downtown Seoul spark 'indecent exposure' row
  10. 10

    Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'

    Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'
피터빈트

[Photo News] In commemoration of Aug. 15

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-08-14 15:11:20

    • Link copied

Starbucks Korea on Monday unveiled limited edition merchandise, including a coaster and a tumbler inlaid with mother-of-pearl, to celebrate the Liberation Day holiday celebrated on Aug. 15. The specialty coffee chain said all profits from their sales will be spent to support the preservation of cultural heritage and offer scholarships to the descendants of independence fighters. (Starbucks Korea)

More from Headlines