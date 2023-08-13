[70th Anniversary] Congratulatory messages from culture leaders

Leaders and celebrities in the cultural sector who are at the forefront as well as behind the scenes have shared congratulatory messages on the occasion of The Korea Herald's 70th anniversary and 70 years since the cease-fire of the Korean War. -- Ed.

Sumi Jo, Soprano Congratulations on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald, which has played a significant role as a fundamental bridge between the world and South Korea with accurate reporting and balanced analysis, reflecting the country's growth over the past 70 years. I appreciate your dedication and look forward to your continued efforts at being a window of understanding and expanding the realm of empathy through information.

Park Seo-bo, Painter My relationship with The Korea Herald goes back to 1960. I was interviewed by a reporter from The Korean Republic, the predecessor of The Korea Herald. Since then, I've had opportunities to meet many reporters from The Korea Herald. A reporter is the face of the newspaper. I hope every reporter has a sense of mission and runs with it.

Julia H. Moon, General Director of the Universal Ballet Congratulations to The Korea Herald on achieving this extraordinary milestone of 70 years! Throughout this remarkable journey, your unwavering dedication to delivering world news to Korea and sharing Korea's news with the world has undeniably contributed to the development and growth of Korea and its people. May your legacy of impactful journalism continue to thrive for generations to come.

Min Jin Lee, Writer Congratulations to The Korea Herald on its 70th Anniversary! I wish you and all the readers peace, growth and freedom of knowledge for our shared future. With great affection and admiration, Min Jin Lee

Yeon Sang-ho, Film director The Korea Herald has been an essential cultural bridge connecting Korea and the world. As more foreigners start to show interest in Korean culture, I look forward to seeing The Korea Herald continue delivering exciting news to a wider audience.

Lee Byung-hun, Actor I sincerely congratulate The Korea Herald for the 70th anniversary of its publication. I've been reading your newspaper. Thank you and hope to hear more good news from The Korea Herald.

Zo In-sung, Actor I sincerely congratulate the 70th anniversary of the publication of The Korea Herald. I look forward to hearing more good news through The Korea Herald. I also hope you continue to love K-films, including my latest works, "Smugglers" and "Moving." Thank you.

Ha Jung-woo, Actor I send my congratulations to the 70th anniversary of the publication of The Korea Herald. I look forward to seeing the 100th anniversary of the publication.