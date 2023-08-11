 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
Business

[Photo News] Hyundai Motor supports Jamboree Scouts

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 11, 2023 - 16:40       Updated : Aug 11, 2023 - 16:40
Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon (left) poses for a photograph with the Dutch and Finnish participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree at Hyundai Motor Group's Mabuk Campus, an employee training facility in southern Gyeonggi Province, on Friday. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon (left) poses for a photograph with the Dutch and Finnish participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree at Hyundai Motor Group's Mabuk Campus, an employee training facility in southern Gyeonggi Province, on Friday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group has continued to provide support for the participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree.

Earlier this week, the Korean conglomerate opened up four of its employee training facilities for the Scouts who had to be relocated from the campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed tidal land area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, due to safety concerns over the blazing heat and lack of countermeasures.

Hyundai Motor Group has offered various hands-on experiences for the Scouts, such as demonstrations with the four-legged robot Spot, which helps Hyundai carry out surveillance and exploration missions, and learning Korea's traditional martial arts taekwondo.

The company added that it also supplied snacks, raincoats and name tags to Scouts attending Friday night's "K-pop super live" concert, which will wrap up the global event.

Dutch participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree observe the demonstration of Hyundai Motor's four-legged robot Spot at Mabuk Campus, the Korean auto giant's employee training facility in southern Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Dutch participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree observe the demonstration of Hyundai Motor's four-legged robot Spot at Mabuk Campus, the Korean auto giant's employee training facility in southern Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Dutch participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree learn taekwondo at Hyundai Motor Group's Mabuk Campus, the Korean auto giant's employee training facility in southern Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Dutch participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree learn taekwondo at Hyundai Motor Group's Mabuk Campus, the Korean auto giant's employee training facility in southern Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor Group)


By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114