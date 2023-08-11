[Photo News] Hyundai Motor supports Jamboree Scouts

Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon (left) poses for a photograph with the Dutch and Finnish participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree at Hyundai Motor Group's Mabuk Campus, an employee training facility in southern Gyeonggi Province, on Friday. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group has continued to provide support for the participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree.

Earlier this week, the Korean conglomerate opened up four of its employee training facilities for the Scouts who had to be relocated from the campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed tidal land area in Buan, North Jeolla Province, due to safety concerns over the blazing heat and lack of countermeasures.

Hyundai Motor Group has offered various hands-on experiences for the Scouts, such as demonstrations with the four-legged robot Spot, which helps Hyundai carry out surveillance and exploration missions, and learning Korea's traditional martial arts taekwondo.

The company added that it also supplied snacks, raincoats and name tags to Scouts attending Friday night's "K-pop super live" concert, which will wrap up the global event.