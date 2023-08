Hyundai Motor on Thursday held its world premiere of the all-new Santa Fe via the automaker's YouTube channel. The new SUV underwent a full change from the previous model released in 2018. The H-shaped headlamps and rear lights reflect the carmaker's emblem. The vehicle comes in two types of powertrains -- 2.5-turbo gasoline and 1.6-hybrid engines -- with a maximum of 281 horsepower. (Hyundai Motor Group)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com