Business

[Photo News] Waiting for samgyetang

By Korea Herald
Published : Aug 9, 2023 - 15:01       Updated : Aug 9, 2023 - 15:01

People wait in a line to enter a restaurant for samgyetang, or South Korean ginseng chicken soup, in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, Wednesday, a day ahead of malbok. Malbok a traditional Korean holiday which refers to the last day of the three hottest days of the year, following chobok and jungbok, and is celebrated by eating samgyetang. Amid increase in production costs such as feed prices, the retail price of chicken per kilogram stood at 6,151 won ($4.61) as of Tuesday, showing an on-year increase of 8.1 percent from 5,690 won last year, according to Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation. (Yonhap)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
