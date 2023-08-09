Fans outraged at lawmaker’s call for 2 BTS members to perform at jamboree K-pop concert

The stage for the 25th World Scout Jamboree’s K-pop concert is being set up at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Fans of the globally popular K-pop group BTS are expressing outrage over a Korean politician's call for two of the band's members, who are currently serving in the military, to perform at the World Scout Jamboree's "K-pop Super Live" concert in Seoul.

Rep. Sung Il-jong of the ruling People Power Party requested Friday that the Ministry of National Defense send the two BTS members serving in the military to the World Scout Jamboree's concert.

“The World Scout Jamboree held in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province was an event that damaged our national prestige due to its lack of preparation and poor management,” wrote Sung in a Facebook post. “I urge the Ministry of National Defense to allow all members of BTS serving in the military to perform at the jamboree’s K-pop concert on the 11th to restore our country’s dignity.”

Out of the seven members, Jin and J-Hope are currently serving their 18-month military duty.