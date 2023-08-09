 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Fans outraged at lawmaker’s call for 2 BTS members to perform at jamboree K-pop concert

By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Aug 9, 2023 - 14:25       Updated : Aug 9, 2023 - 14:25
The stage for the 25th World Scout Jamboree’s K-pop concert is being set up at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The stage for the 25th World Scout Jamboree’s K-pop concert is being set up at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Fans of the globally popular K-pop group BTS are expressing outrage over a Korean politician's call for two of the band's members, who are currently serving in the military, to perform at the World Scout Jamboree's "K-pop Super Live" concert in Seoul.

Rep. Sung Il-jong of the ruling People Power Party requested Friday that the Ministry of National Defense send the two BTS members serving in the military to the World Scout Jamboree's concert.

“The World Scout Jamboree held in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province was an event that damaged our national prestige due to its lack of preparation and poor management,” wrote Sung in a Facebook post. “I urge the Ministry of National Defense to allow all members of BTS serving in the military to perform at the jamboree’s K-pop concert on the 11th to restore our country’s dignity.”

Out of the seven members, Jin and J-Hope are currently serving their 18-month military duty.

Rep. Sung Il-jong's Facebook post, requesting the Ministry of National Defense to send the two BTS members serving in the military to the World Scout Jamboree's K-pop concert on Friday. (Sung Il-jong's Facebook)
Rep. Sung Il-jong's Facebook post, requesting the Ministry of National Defense to send the two BTS members serving in the military to the World Scout Jamboree's K-pop concert on Friday. (Sung Il-jong's Facebook)

Several BTS fans have expressed their anger over Sung’s Facebook post, saying the request was an example of an “abuse of governmental authority” and “a regression of democracy.” A post written by a BTS fan on X -- the social media platform previously known as Twitter -- read, “BTS is just a K-pop group that’s associated with Korea and does not belong to the government.” Another post read, “Why should BTS cover up the mess you made?”

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, leader of the People Power Party, said that the issue raised by Sung has not been discussed with the entire party. “It’s an area that Sung is particularly interested in.”

With other major K-pop groups such as NewJeans and NCT Dream scheduled to perform during the K-pop concert, several fans of other K-pop groups have also voiced their concerns. A thread of posts being shared by K-pop fans on X read: “K-pop artists are not public workers who have an obligation to restore Korea’s dignity and prestige. The government must stop abusing its power in the pop culture industry.”

The ”K-pop Super Live” concert is scheduled to be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, western Seoul on Friday at 7 p.m. It was initially scheduled to be held at Saemangeum, but the venue was moved due to the incoming Typhoon Khanun.

BTS fans express their anger on X over Rep. Sung Il-jong's Facebook post. (Twitter)
BTS fans express their anger on X over Rep. Sung Il-jong's Facebook post. (Twitter)


By Lee Jung-joo (lee.jungjoo@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114