Audi Korea said Wednesday that Hwang Hee-chan, the South Korean midfielder for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has been named the official brand ambassador for the German carmaker’s battery-powered compact sport utility vehicle, the Q4 e-tron. “Our futuristic brand image goes well with world-class soccer player Hwang’s vision and passion,” the company said. (Audi Korea)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com