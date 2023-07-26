 Back To Top
National

Wang’s return good sign for Korea-China ties: experts

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 15:51       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 15:51
Foreign Minister Park Jin (left) and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at the ASEAN Regional Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 14, 2023. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The Tuesday reshuffle that put China’s top diplomat Wang Yi back in his old job as foreign minister, a post he had held for almost a decade since 2013, could reinforce South Korea’s push to improve ties with its largest neighbor, experts said Wednesday.

According to China’s state media, former Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from the job, marking the shortest-ever tenure for the role. Qin assumed the position in December last year but disappeared from public view in June amid speculation that he had fallen from grace. No explanations were given for his departure.

Wang, foreign policy chief for the Chinese Communist Party, a position senior to foreign minister, is likely to assume both roles for the time being. He is expected to keep China’s current foreign policy on course, backing efforts to rebalance its relationship with the US while “managing ties with other countries,” according to experts.

“Overall, we have to wait and see how the reshuffle plays out but I find some optimism in the way Wang has publicly spoken of ties with neighbors,” said Kang Jun-young, a professor of Chinese studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

Wang agreed with Foreign Minister Park Jin that Seoul and Beijing should expand joint work on all areas from security to civilian exchanges at a meeting held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum two weeks ago, the biggest security gathering in the region.

Beijing seems to be pressing ahead with an agenda meant to reboot ties with not only South Korea, but also Japan, according to Choo Jae-woo, a professor of Chinese foreign policy at Kyung Hee University. Choo referred to Kyodo News reports this week that Wang proposed Beijing and Tokyo start discussions to potentially reopen the regular three-way talks that include Seoul.

“Wang has shown that China is interested in friendlier ties with its neighbors -- be it Korea or Japan. And he was specific about how to make that happen by giving suggestions. I think that’s something Korea can take as a good sign to try to improve ties,” Choo said.

As the host, Korea is pushing to revive the three-way talks within the year, with preparations still underway for a meeting that has taken place only eight times since 2008. The gathering, which the three countries take turns to host, has been put on hold since 2019, largely because of COVID-19 travel curbs. Strained Seoul-Tokyo ties had also played a role in the suspension.

“The three-way talks could take place ahead of the APEC meeting in November, where Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet with the US President Joe Biden on the sidelines,” Choo noted, referring to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering set to be held in Washington this year.

In the run-up to the event, China is likely to seek friendly ties with South Korea, a country that is getting ever closer to not only Japan but also the US, Choo added.

However, Chung Jae-hung, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the Sejong Institute, said South Korea still needs to “work out fundamental differences with China” to expect a meaningful thaw.

Seoul and Beijing are still at odds over how Korea has maintained its position on Taiwan and the US-led chip alliance, Chung noted, saying that unless Seoul compromises on its current stance, China will be unlikely to accommodate Korea’s objectives.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
