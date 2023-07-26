 Back To Top
National

Kakao T's tipping service gets mixed response

By Cho Min-jeong
Published : Jul 26, 2023 - 14:43       Updated : Jul 26, 2023 - 15:03

(Herald DB)
(Herald DB)

Introduction of tipping by Kakao T, South Korea's largest taxi hailing service, has been met with mixed reactions from the public.

This service enables Kakao Taxi users to tip drivers about 1,000 to 2000 won ($0.78 to $1.57), as a gesture of appreciation for good service.

The trial tipping service is available for all services offered by Kakao (Blue, Deluxe, Venti, pet-able taxis) except for regular taxis. Passengers can provide tips after rating the taxi service, and the entire amount goes directly to the driver.

But while some anticipate an overall improvement in taxi service quality, others have concerns that it might lead to higher taxi fares.

In the US, where tipping is deeply ingrained in the culture, concerns have been raised that excessive tipping can contribute to inflation. Some consumers worry that Kakao T's new service has the potential to start a similar trend of "tipflation" in South Korea.

Defenders of the tipping service argue that there is no need for concern because it is entirely optional.

This photo shows a screen of the Kakao T tipping service. (KakaoT)
This photo shows a screen of the Kakao T tipping service. (KakaoT)

Kakao T implemented the tipping service in response to requests from taxi drivers who argued a tipping system would motivate drivers to improve their service. In addressing concerns, Kakao Mobility has clarified that customers are not compelled or obligated to tip. If anyone encounters any pressure to tip, they can report it to the Kakao T customer center for appropriate action.



By Cho Min-jeong (blacknib@heraldcorp.com)
