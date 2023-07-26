Subway, KTX delays after man killed by train

A train delay notice is displayed on a sign above the ticket kiosk in Seoul Station on Wednesday morning after a man died after getting struck by a train near Gasan Digital Complex station. (Yonhap)

A man died after being struck by a Gyeongbu Line KTX train Wednesday morning after he illegally entered railway tracks near Gasan Digital Complex Station in Geumcheon-gu, western Seoul.

According to police and railway officials, the man entered the KTX railway tracks near the subway station at 5:30 a.m. and was hit by a KTX train heading to Busan.

Due to this incident, subway trains on Line No. 1, KTX and other passenger trains that pass through the station were delayed as services were redirected onto other tracks.

Korail stated that all trains have been put back in service as of 7:42 a.m.

The police are currently in the process of identifying the man and the cause of the accident.