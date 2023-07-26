Posco’s Steel ContiNew project revitalizes abandoned rural houses

Photo of an abandoned house in Jeonju before renovation (Nomal Corp.)

Photo of the same abandoned house converted into a restaurant in Jeonju after renovation (Nomal Corp.)

South Korean steelmaker Posco is ramping up its efforts to revitalize depopulated areas in the provinces by renovating abandoned houses under its ongoing project, Steel ContiNew.

The project was first launched in December 2021 to address growing concerns over an increase in the number of abandoned houses in areas outside of Seoul caused by a combination of factors including the country's declining birth rate, rapid aging and the shrinking population particularly in the countryside.

By utilizing its recyclable steel, the project aims to convert abandoned houses into sustainable spaces such as cafes and restaurants.

Through the project, the Korean steel giant emphasizes the potential sustainability and aesthetic beauty unique to steel by applying a diverse range of steel products to the exterior and interior remodeling of the houses.

For example, Posco utilized customizable welded H-beams called Pos-H as a key component to reinforce the structures of the houses. Compared to conventional H-beams, Pos-H beams are far more cost-effective and offer superior seismic resistance while their size can be customized according to customer needs.

Meanwhile, the material PosMAC, which resists rust, offering a 20-year anti-corrosion warranty, was utilized to renovate roofs and facades. PosMAC can be overlaid on an existing roof to allow for the installation of solar panel modules without needing additional support fixtures, increasing stability and providing a renewable energy source.

Additionally, PosART, a high-resolution inkjet printing technology for steel, was applied to features such as ceilings to reproduce the textures of wood and marble.

Posco seeks to address pressing social issues such as Korea's rural depopulation by involving diverse stakeholders in the project.

Since the project's debut, a number of its corporate clients have voluntarily participated in funding construction costs. It has also helped a number of small business owners and local residents who had difficulties making a living during the pandemic by giving them opportunities to run the renovated cafes and restaurants.

"Steel ContiNew not only spurs job creation and local economic growth but also holds important social significance as it reinvigorates the entire local community,” the company said in a released statement.

"We seek to continue to make a positive impact on society nationwide through the infinite potential of our steel."

The project’s title Steel ContiNew has a two meanings as the English word "steel" sounds to Korean speakers the same as the English word "still," suggesting that Posco's steel products will continue being used in the future, reinforcing their sustainability.