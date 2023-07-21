Stray Kids to headline Lollapalooza Paris on Friday

Stray Kids are headlining Lollapalooza Paris on Friday.

The eight-piece boy band will become the first K-pop act to headline the French music festival.

Stray Kids are set to take the stage on the first of the three-day run, performing in front of some 65,000 daily concertgoers at the Hippodrome ParisLongchamp in Paris. Other headlining artists include Spanish singer Rosalia on Saturday and American rapper Kendrick Lamar on Sunday.

Lollapalooza Paris is the French edition of the annual concert series that has been held in parts of the world, including Chicago and Berlin, since 1991.

The musicians, which debuted under JYP Entertainment in January 2018, gained a name for themselves for their unique self-made and intense stage performances.

The band recently topped Billboard's main albums chart, the Billboard 200, with third studio package "5-Star" in June. This was the third Billboard 200 No. 1 from the group, following "Maxident" and "Oddinary." The feat made Stray Kids the second Korean act to land three consecutive albums atop the coveted albums chart, following only BTS.

According to JYP Entertainment on Friday, the group is set to kick off its performance in Paris at 10:45 p.m. there.

Stray Kids' next overseas festival is set for early fall in New York, when the band will take the stage at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23, along with global stars the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Megan Thee Stallion.

In August, the octet will embark on a new concert tour in Japan, with eight dome gigs in four cities through October. Special standalone concerts are slated for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul for the group's local fans.