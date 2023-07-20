 Back To Top
Business

Starbucks, Blackpink collaboration to hit 9 Asian countries

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 20, 2023 - 15:32       Updated : Jul 20, 2023 - 15:32
Image shows Starbucks' limited edition Blackpink merchandise items. (Starbucks Korea)
Image shows Starbucks' limited edition Blackpink merchandise items. (Starbucks Korea)

Starbucks is collaborating with the world's biggest girl group Blackpink this summer.

Starbucks Korea on Thursday announced that the brand has teamed up with Blackpink to release limited edition merchandise, beverage and food items this summer.

The latest collaboration project will be launched in the Asia-Pacific region, with the drinks and merchandise items available in nine regions in Asia, including South Korea and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, bakery menu items will only be sold in South Korea.

The "Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frapuccino" is an oat-based drink in the group's signature black and pink colors. The beverage is mixed with strawberry syrup and dark chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream and a piece of chocolate in the shape of the band's logo.

Starbucks' limited edition Blackpink menu items (Starbucks Korea)
Starbucks' limited edition Blackpink menu items (Starbucks Korea)

Lifestyle items and goods -- such as cups, passport holders, key chains and tote bags, as well as membership cards inspired by the girl group -- will also be available. Some of the items can be purchased online on the official Starbucks website for each respective Asia-Pacific region.

Two special food menu items, the "Blackpink Strawberry Cream Choco Brioche" and "Blackpink Strawberry Cream Choco Baumkuchen," are on sale exclusively in Korea.

The Blackpink promotions will run in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam until the end of August.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
