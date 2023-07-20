Starbucks, Blackpink collaboration to hit 9 Asian countries

Starbucks is collaborating with the world's biggest girl group Blackpink this summer.

Starbucks Korea on Thursday announced that the brand has teamed up with Blackpink to release limited edition merchandise, beverage and food items this summer.

The latest collaboration project will be launched in the Asia-Pacific region, with the drinks and merchandise items available in nine regions in Asia, including South Korea and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, bakery menu items will only be sold in South Korea.

The "Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frapuccino" is an oat-based drink in the group's signature black and pink colors. The beverage is mixed with strawberry syrup and dark chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream and a piece of chocolate in the shape of the band's logo.