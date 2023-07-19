[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook sweeps charts with ‘Seven’

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS headed straight to the top of Oricon’s weekly digital ranking with his solo single “Seven,” Wednesday. The clean version of “Seven (feat. Latto)” topped its daily digital single ranking for two days in a row last week and raised expectations for notching the top place on the weekly chart. The English-language single has stayed atop Spotify’s daily top song global chart for four days in a row after hitting the top spot upon release. He is the first K-pop solo artist to top the chart. The song also amassed 50 million streams on Spotify in three days, a record in the history of the music platform. “Seven” is the first solo single from the youngest member of the septet and topped the iTunes top songs chart in 106 regions as of Saturday. NewJeans’ music video may feature BTS’ V, Jung Ho-yeon: report

(Credit: Ador)

Speculation has arose of a star-studded casting for the music video for NewJeans’ “Cool With You.” The two global stars NewJeans' agency Ador hinted at may be V of BTS and Jung Hoyeon, model turned actress who starred in “Squid Game,” a local media report said Wednesday. The report quoted sources that claimed V, along with the members of the rookie girl group, visited a restaurant in Madrid, Spain, for three days in a row. Another said Jung was spotted shooting together with the group. BTS and NewJeans are under the management of Big Hit Music and Ador, respectively, both affiliates of Hybe. Minji and Hanni appeared in the music video for BTS’ megahit “Permission To Dance” before their debut. “Cool With You” is one of the three main tracks from the group’s second EP, “Get Up,” which will be released on Friday. The music video for “Cool With You” will be unveiled Thursday. (G)I-dle adds Macao, Singapore to tour

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

(G)I-dle announced Wednesday that it will add Macao and Singapore to its ongoing tour “I Am Free-ty.” The group will also perform one more time in Berlin, expanding the tour to 18 cities across the world for 23 concerts in total. The tour began in Seoul with a two-day concert last month and will resume in Hong Kong this weekend. Singapore will be the final destination for the tour that ends in October. The quintet picked up a trophy from a television music chart show last week, the 13th it earned with “Queencard,” which fronted the sixth EP “I Feel.” The mini album came out in May and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 18 regions. It sold over 1.16 million copies in the first week, a record for the group. It also dropped digital single “I Do” in the US last week, marking the first official entry in the market. Mamamoo+ proves strong on iTunes chart with pre-release

(Credit: RBW Entertainment)