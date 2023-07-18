[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ J-Hope floats teaser for solo physical album

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

J-Hope of BTS uploaded teaser photographs for the physical album edition of his first solo studio album “Jack In The Box” on Tuesday. He is donned up in black and white suits complete with head gear, posing inside a big teal blue box for the album dubbed “Hope Edition.” The original album was released online in July last year and the upcoming album will include three live performances he put on at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago last year as well as two instrumental songs. The LP “Jack In The Box” amassed 500 million streams on Spotify as of last month. The ten-track album hit Billboard 200 at No. 17 and double title tracks “More” and “Arson” ranked No. 82 and No. 96 respectively on its Hot 100 chart. The artist is currently serving his military service in Gangwon Province and will be discharged in October 2024. Meanwhile, he will appear in bandmate Suga’s YouTube show “Suchwita” that will be aired on Wednesday. NewJeans hits Billboard’s global charts at No. 2

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans entered both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. the US charts at No. 2 with “Super Shy,” according to the publication’s preview announced on Monday in the US. The single is a pre-release from its upcoming second EP “Get Up” and also is one of the three main tracks from the mini album, along with “Cool With You” and “ETA.” It is the group’s third song to rank among top ten on both charts, after “Ditto” and “OMG,” pre-release and focus track from single “OMG,” respectively. “Super Shy” has swept all music charts at home and notched career-high ranks on Spotify and UK’s official singles chart. “Cool With You” will be dropped on Thursday and the six-track EP will be released on Friday. NCT Dream’s 3rd LP is instant million-seller

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

The third full-length album from NCT Dream became a million-seller on the first day of release, according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday. The group's LP “ISTJ” sold over a million copies on Tuesday upon release and swept a series of major daily music charts at home. It also landed atop real-time albums chart of LINE Music in Japan and went platinum on QQ Music in China. The 10-track album logged 4.2 million units in pre-orders. The band, now in its seventh year of music career, wrapped up its second international tour “The Dream Show 2” in Mexico City last week after visiting 25 cities for 40 concerts. Separately, the bandmates will join all NCT members for its first all-group offline concert “NCT Nation: To The World” slated to be held in Incheon on Aug. 26. The concert will also be held in Osaka on Sept. 9-10 and in Tokyo on Sept. 16-17. Zerobaseone to hold 1st fan concert next month

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)