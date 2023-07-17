 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' J-Hope to drop physical edition of 'Jack In The Box'

The renewed edition of J-Hope's first solo album to come out on Aug. 18

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 17, 2023 - 14:44       Updated : Jul 17, 2023 - 16:29
A promotional image for BTS rapper J-Hope's solo album
A promotional image for BTS rapper J-Hope's solo album "Jack In The Box (Hope Edition)" will be released at 1 p.m. on Aug. 18. (Big Hit Music)

BTS' J-Hope continues to unveil new solo projects even as he serves the military, heralding a new edition of his solo album next month.

The group's agency Big Hit Music on Monday announced that J-Hope will drop "Jack In The Box (Hope Edition)" on Aug. 18.

The forthcoming album is a renewed and physical version of the rapper's first solo album "Jack In The Box," which had only been released digitally in the form of "Weverse Album" in July 2022. The LP had only been available via the Weverse Album app, a special platform run by Big Hit Music's parent company Hybe.

On top of the 10 original songs, the "Hope Edition" includes five new tracks -- three live recordings of J-Hope's performances at the US music festival Lollapalooza in August 2022 and two instrumental tracks.

This marks the first release from the musician since he began his obligatory military service in April.

According to his agency, J-Hope took part in producing the reissue himself just as with the digital edition.

"J-Hope poured his heart into preparing the physical album, 'Jack In The Box (Hope Edition),' ahead of his enlistment so that more fans could enjoy 'Jack In The Box' in more diverse forms," Big Hit said in a statement on Monday, adding the artist participated in the overall planning and structuring of the album to melt his own colors into it.

Along with the new songs, the physical package will also come with new concept pictures and other accessory elements for the fans to enjoy.

The 29-year-old rapper-dancer was the first member from the septet to come out solo following the group's announcement of hiatus last summer to focus on their individual careers. The bandmates announced of their break following the release of their ninth anniversary LP "Proof" in June 2022.

The 10-song collection marked a successful start to J-Hope's solo career, peaking at No. 17 on Billboard 200 albums chart, while its two main songs "More" and "Arson" each logged at No. 82 and No. 96, respectively, on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart.

He especially thrived in the US, performing at the major music festival Lollapalooza in August as the first headlining artist from Korea and performing at ABC TV's iconic annual New Year's show "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
