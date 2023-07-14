[Today’s K-pop] 3 members of Super Junior leave SM Entertainment

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Three members of Super Junior will leave SM Entertainment but stay with the group, according to the management firm on Friday. Eunhyuk, Donghae and Kyuhyun decided not to renew their contract with the label, while the remaining six will re-sign, it added. The three will, however, continue their activities as part of the band. The band debuted in 2005 with “Super Junior 05,” and put out 11th studio album “The Road” last year. Kyuhyun is said to be in talks to sign with Antenna Music, lead by singer and songwriter You Heeyeol. Meanwhile, Eunhyuk and Donghae kicked off a tour as duo Super Junior - D＆E late last month with concerts in Seoul. The tour continues later this month in Taipei, Taiwan. The two are planning to establish their own agency, according to a local media report. Twice’s Misamo drops focus track from 1st EP in advance

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice’s first subunit Misamo unveiled the lead track from its forthcoming debut EP on Friday. “Do Not Touch” was released Friday in advance to the release of EP “Masterpiece,” which is due out in Japan on July 26. The R＆B tune highlights the mature side of Mina, Sana and Momo, while the lyrics written by head producer Park Jin-young sing of how everyone is precious and should be treated as such. The EP will consist of seven tracks, and the trio reportedly each participated in a track by co-authoring the words. The subunit will greet fans in Osaka, Japan on July 22 and 23, continuing to Tokyo from July 25-27, to mark the album's release. In the meantime, Twice wrapped up the North American leg of its tour last week in Atlanta. The group performed 13 times in nine cities in the US and Canada from mid-June, drawing some 250,000 concertgoers in total. TXT sets record on Oricon chart with 2nd Japan LP

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together set another record in Japan, as its second full album in the country topped Oricon’s weekly combined album rankings, according to Oricon on Friday. LP “Sweet” is the eighth consecutive album from the quintet to land atop the chart, following its seven previous albums from second EP “The Dream Chapter: Eternity” to fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation.” The band is the first international act to place eight albums in a row atop the chart, repeating the feat it achieved in the weekly album rankings. The band has been appearing in a series of music programs on Japanese TV and will perform for TBS' “Music Day” on Saturday. NewJeans ranks No. 11 on Spotify USA

(Credit: Ador)