[Today’s K-pop] TXT tops CD album sales in US in H1

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together sold the most CDs in the US in the first half of this year, according to a report from data company Luminate on Wednesday. Its fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” sold over 395,000 copies in the country and ranked No. 1 on the Top CD Album Sales chart, said Luminate, whose data is used to compile Billboard's weekly charts. The mini album was No. 2 on the Top Albums Total Sales chart that tallies sales of physical and digital album, only after Taylor Swift’s “Midnights.” The five-piece act’s previous EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” was No. 4 on Top CD Album Sales chart in the first half of last year and No. 3 for 2022, logging 227,000 albums sold. The fifth EP hit Billboard 200 at No. 1 in February and stayed on the main albums chart for 19 weeks in a row. Zerobaseone logs 10m views in 2 days with 1st music video

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Rookie boy band Zerobaseone racked up 10 million views on YouTube in two days since its debut, according to agency WakeOne Entertainment on Thursday. The music video for “In Bloom,” the main track from its debut EP “Youth In The Shade,” reached the milestone on Wednesday. The EP sold more than 1.24 million copies on the day of release and became the first million-selling debut album in K-pop history. Meanwhile, the nine-person group will join the lineup for 2023 KPop Nation X Korea Music Festival that will be held in Warsaw, Poland, on Sept. 23, along with the Boyz, Mamamoo, SF9 and Kep1er. The concert is expected to draw 50,000 people. BoyNextDoor to return in September

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Boy band BoyNextDoor will bring out a new album in September, according to agency KOZ Entertainment on Thursday. The six-piece act debuted in May with its first single “Who!” that consisted of three focus tracks -- “But I Like You,” “One and Only” and “Serenade” -- and two of which were co-written by some members. The music videos for all three tracks each surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in two weeks. After wrapping up promotional activities for the single album, the band launched a reality show and joined a radio program hosted by Young K of Day6 as a regular guest. Next week, it will perform in front of fans in Japan for the first time at Inspire Tokyo 2023, a culture fest organized by a Japanese radio station. Ive drops Pepsi campaign song

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)