Starbucks to roll out 'trenta' size drinks in Korea

Starbucks Korea, which opened its first store in 1999, is celebrating its 24th anniversary by releasing the "trenta" size for three summer beverages. From left: tall, grande, venti, trenta. (Starbucks Korea)

Starbucks Korea will release a limited edition of three popular beverages in a size called "trenta" that is almost 1 liter starting from July 20 to Sept. 30, to commemorate its 24th anniversary of opening in the country.

The trenta size will be available as to-go only at select locations, and offered as an option for three popular Starbucks beverages: Cold Brew, Iced Grapefruit Honey Black Tea, and Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers Beverage.

The trenta size is currently only available in the North American region. It is being introduced for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region starting in Korea. "Trenta" means 30 in Italian, and Starbucks named it so because it refers to the 30-ounce (887 milliliter) capacity. Starbucks iced beverages are available in tall (335 ml), grande (473 ml), and venti (591 ml) sizes, with Trenta being the largest size offered in North America.

According to Starbucks officials, the introduction of the trenta size in Korea was prompted by customer requests from those who had experienced it in North America. The trenta size will be provided for takeout only until September. After that, Starbucks will consider expanding its availability based on customer feedback.

To prevent excessive wait times, the trenta size will be restricted for sale at Everland in Yongin, Incheon SSG Landers Field, and Yeoju Jayu CC. Additionally, it will not be available at Starbucks stores in Sejong and Jeju, where disposable cups are not used, and only at stores that accept delivery orders.