Gonjiam Music Festival kicks off with peace gala concert

Concertgoers stand in the lobby of the Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil, Seoul, ahead of the Opening Gala Peace Concert of the 2023 Gonjiam Music Festival on Monday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

The 2023 Gonjiam Music Festival commenced Monday with a gala concert harmonizing musicians across diverse genres and backgrounds.

The opening was the Opening Peace Gala Concert, highlighting the importance of peace on the 70th anniversary of The Korea Herald’s founding, the 70th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement and the 70th anniversary of the Korea-US Alliance.

The Korea Herald was founded on Aug. 15, 1953, less than a month after the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which marked the cease-fire of the Korean War.

“That's a fantastic moment in history to have this 70th year together. The journalism over 70 years here in Korea and the military must be just something you could build a entire museum on in itself,” Maj. Ryan Whittle of United States Forces Korea and the United Nations Command told The Korea Herald on Monday.

Foreign chamber of commerce leaders and foreign envoys attending the concert included Ambassador Delwar Hossain from Bangladesh, Ambassador Tamara Mawhinney from Canada, Ambassador Khaled Abdel Rahman from Egypt, Ambassador Ekaterini Loupas from Greece, Ambassador Nabeel Munir from Pakistan, Ambassador Theresa Dizon-De Vega from the Philippines, Ambassador Begench Durdyyev from Turkmenistan and seven charges d'affaires.

"Congratulations to The Korea Herald on the 70th anniversary of its founding and everyone who performed in the concert. I really enjoyed the performance of Korean and foreign musicians and singers," Yulia Kaplan, a diplomat at the Ukraine Embassy, told The Korea Herald.