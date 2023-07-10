 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Hyundai Department Store to open 1st official Disney store near Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 10, 2023 - 10:47       Updated : Jul 10, 2023 - 10:47
The logo of the Disney store set to open at Hyundai Department Store in Pangyo, south of Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)
The logo of the Disney store set to open at Hyundai Department Store in Pangyo, south of Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Department Store Co. said Monday it will open the first official Disney store in South Korea near Seoul this week.

The 264-square-meter Disney store in Pangyo, just south of Seoul, is set to open Tuesday, offering around 300 types of official Disney products that have never been introduced here, including those related to Mickey Mouse, Disney princesses and characters from the popular animation series "Toy Story."

"Starting with the Disney store, Hyundai Department Store plans to continue to provide diverse products and experiences to consumers in cooperation with the Walt Disney Company Korea," said Kim Jeong-hee, the head of Hyundai Department Store's lifestyle business division.

Customers can also buy toys, lifestyle products and collectibles themed on Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and other brands under the Walt Disney Co.

The list of products will be expanded when the Pangyo store launches new products with overseas Disney stores in the future, according to the Hyundai Department Store.

The department store also plans to open three more Disney stores, at The Hyundai Seoul, its Cheonho branch and the Hyundai Premium Outlets in Gimpo, west of Seoul, respectively, this year and operate up to 10 stores by the end of next year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114