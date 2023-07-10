Hyundai Department Store to open 1st official Disney store near Seoul

The logo of the Disney store set to open at Hyundai Department Store in Pangyo, south of Seoul, on Monday. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Department Store Co. said Monday it will open the first official Disney store in South Korea near Seoul this week.

The 264-square-meter Disney store in Pangyo, just south of Seoul, is set to open Tuesday, offering around 300 types of official Disney products that have never been introduced here, including those related to Mickey Mouse, Disney princesses and characters from the popular animation series "Toy Story."

"Starting with the Disney store, Hyundai Department Store plans to continue to provide diverse products and experiences to consumers in cooperation with the Walt Disney Company Korea," said Kim Jeong-hee, the head of Hyundai Department Store's lifestyle business division.

Customers can also buy toys, lifestyle products and collectibles themed on Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and other brands under the Walt Disney Co.

The list of products will be expanded when the Pangyo store launches new products with overseas Disney stores in the future, according to the Hyundai Department Store.

The department store also plans to open three more Disney stores, at The Hyundai Seoul, its Cheonho branch and the Hyundai Premium Outlets in Gimpo, west of Seoul, respectively, this year and operate up to 10 stores by the end of next year. (Yonhap)