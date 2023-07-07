 Back To Top
National

Man sentenced to 3 years for drugging, assaulting nursing assistants

By No Kyung-min
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 15:40       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 15:40
(123rf)
(123rf)

A 49-year-old senior hospital administrator has been sentenced to three years in prison for drugging nursing assistants and sexually assaulting them, Daejeon High Court said Thursday.

The court banned him from working at facilities associated with children or the disabled for a period of five years. Additionally, he was required to participate in 80 hours of treatment programs for sexual offenders.

In January of last year, during a staff dinner gathering at the hospital in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, he offered the two nursing assistants in their 20s juice spiked with sedatives, before filming himself touching them sexually.

The sedative is used mainly for treating insomnia, and is only available on prescription in South Korea, due to the risk of drug overdose and dependence.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the man had also illicitly filmed the bodies of the nurse assistants on 12 separate occasions in the hospital, in addition to illegal filming on the day of the crime.

Both victims have since left their jobs and are undergoing psychiatric treatment.

During the initial trial, the court sentenced the man to three years in prison, justifying the duration of the sentence based on the premeditated and malicious nature of the crime.

The prosecution appealed the decision, but the appellate court upheld the original ruling.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
