 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

IAEA chief set to arrive in S. Korea to discuss agency report on Fukushima water discharge

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 09:34       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 09:34
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks about its review of Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power station into the sea during a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks about its review of Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power station into the sea during a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on Friday to explain the analysis of the UN watchdog's safety review of Japan's planned release of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi's three-day visit will come on the heels of the agency's conclusion that Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the plant into the sea is consistent with international safety standards.

Grossi, who is currently on a visit to Japan, delivered the IAEA's report on Tokyo's water release plan to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday. The report was seen as a blessing for the water discharge expected to begin sometime this summer.

The director general is expected to hold meetings with Yoo Guk-hee, head of South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, and Foreign Minister Park Jin.

Ahead of Grossi's arrival, the government plans to announce the results of its own independent analysis of Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima plant at a daily briefing. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114