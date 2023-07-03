BTS' Jimin sets new K-pop record on Billboard

BTS' Jimin continues to set new K-pop milestones on the Billboard charts.

Jimin's "Angel Pt.1," from the original soundtrack for action flick "Fast X," landed at No. 96 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for July 1, charting for the second nonconsecutive week.

"Fast X" is the latest release from the popular “Fast & Furious” series, and Jimin is the first South Korean singer to feature on one of its soundtracks.

With Jimin as the main vocalist, "Angel Pt. 1" features artists Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long.

This week saw the song return to the Hot 100 almost a month after its initial one-week stay on the chart on June 3 at No. 65.

"Angel Pt. 1" is the first song from a film soundtrack by a Korean singer to chart twice on Billboard's main singles ranking.

Jimin is also the first Korean singer to have two solo songs that have charted on the Hot 100 for multiple weeks in the past decade. His song "Like Crazy" has stayed on the chart for five weeks.

In January, Jimin made his first entry independent of BTS on the Hot 100 with his collaboration on Taeyang's "Vibe," and debuted at No. 76 on the chart.

He soared to No. 30 in March with "Set Me Free Pt. 2," a song from his first solo album "Face" that was released in advance of the rest of the record.

With the release of "Face" on March 24, he shot to No. 1 with the album's lead single, "Like Crazy," becoming the first Korean solo artist to top the chart.

"Face" also hit No. 2 for K-pop solo album on Billboard's main album chart.

"Like Crazy" extended its stay on the Hot 100 for four more weeks, setting another record as a Korean solo singer on the chart.

With the four songs, Jimin has already logged a total of nine weeks on the Hot 100 chart so far this year.