[Graphic News] Palgongsan designated as 23rd national park

Palgongsan, a 1,193 meter-high mountain straddling the border between the southeastern city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, was granted national park status, becoming Korea’s 23rd national park on May 23.

The Ministry of Environment approved the designation in a meeting of its national park committee, two years after the city of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province made the recommendation.

It marks the first designation of a national park in seven years after Taebaeksan, spanning the border of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Province, was named the country’s 22nd national park in August 2016.

Palgongsan is home to 5,296 species of wild animals and plants, including Class 1 endangered animals such as Korean Orange Whiskered Bats and otters, as well as state-designated natural monuments like mandarin ducks. (Yonhap)