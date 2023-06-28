Hwaseong mayor gears up for balanced city development

Jeong Myeong-geun, mayor of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, enters his second year in office on Saturday with an aim to speed along his campaign pledges centering on implementing balanced city development.

The campaign pledges he addressed included establishing and operating a special committee for balanced city development, building a technopole, establishing a botanical garden, pushing forward the “Hwaseong International Theme Park,” expediting a metropolitan railroad project and building the Hwaseong City Medical Center and nursing home.

In March, Jeong announced his vision of attracting 20 trillion won ($15.3 billion) in corporate investments within his term that ends in 2026. The city has set out major goals to achieve this vision: expanding new growth investments by large companies in the city, creating future industry clusters, attracting knowledge industries, strategic service industries and high-tech companies.

“As of next month, a department specifically dedicated to corporate investments will be established, allowing for more systematic work centered on promoting corporate investments,” said Jeong. “For Hwaseong’s sustainable development and for it to become a city of coexistence with different enterprises, we are conducting investment discussions with various future high-tech industries.”

Hwaseong has also struggled with public transportation delays, as there is only one metropolitan bus route that runs through the city. To lessen the inconvenience, Jeong also pitched the idea for the Metropolitan Call Bus, also known as M-DRT, to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

“The M-DRT is an intercity bus line that operates on a fixed route during rush hour but modifies the route when there is less traffic to operate more flexibly,” explained Jeong. “The M-DRT is flexible on its operation route and will be able to take passengers from one place to another in response to passenger calls and prebookings. This will mainly be centered on new residential areas and other spots where public transportation availability is low.”