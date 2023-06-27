[Graphic News] Number of Seoul airport bus passengers surges to over 2m in 5 months

The number of airport bus passengers in Seoul has exceeded 2 million during the first five months of this year, driven by the expansion of travel demand as COVID-19 measures have been lifted, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said.

From January to May, a total of 2.11 million people used airport buses, nearly double the previous year’s total of 1.23 million.

Airport bus usage has been steadily increasing for 14 consecutive months since April last year, data from the city government showed.

In May, the number of passengers topped 539,000, up 1,385 percent from the same period last year. This is the first time in about three years that the monthly passenger count has surpassed 500,000 since the reduction and suspension of airport bus services due to COVID-19. (Yonhap)