2 Koreans in Mexico in critical condition after shooting

Two South Koreans are in critical condition after being shot in Mexico, according to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.

The victims, all currently in a local hospital after the afternoon shooting, were fatally shot near Mexico City, the ministry said Tuesday evening, noting it had asked authorities to immediately open an investigation while offering consular services.

The ministry did not detail the identity of the victims and it was not immediately clear whether the Koreans were caught in crossfire.

By Choi Si-young