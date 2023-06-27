S. Korean defender Kim Ji-soo signs with Brentford

South Korean football defender Kim Ji-soo has signed with the Premier League club Brentford.

Brentford announced their acquisition of the 18-year-old Monday for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal, with a club option for a fifth year. The deal is subject to international clearance, Brentford added.

Kim, who completed a medical late last week, will join Brentford's B-team for pre-season training this week.

Kim played in 19 matches for Seongnam FC in the K League 1 last year on a semi-pro contract, becoming the youngest player to appear in a match in the top South Korean competition. Also in 2022, Kim played for Team K League in a summer exhibition match against Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul.

Kim signed a full professional contract this season and has appeared in one match for Seongnam FC, which have been relegated to the K League 2 for this year.

Kim has represented South Korea in 27 matches at the under-17 and under-20 levels, most recently at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, where the young Taegeuk Warriors finished in fourth place.

Listed at 192 centimeters and 83 kilograms, Kim has drawn comparisons with Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae, with his physical play and high football IQ.

"Ji-soo is an excellent prospect who was in demand from many teams in Europe this summer," said Phil Giles, Brentford's director of football. "We will give Ji-soo all the time he needs to learn English, adapt to life in England and grow into our club in the B team, and like all of our B-team players, he will earn the opportunity to train and play with the first team based on his performances."

Kim is the 15th South Korean player to have signed with a Premier League side. (Yonhap)