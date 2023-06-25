 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

'Revenant,' starring evil-possessed Kim Tae-ri, off to strong start

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jun 25, 2023 - 15:31       Updated : Jun 25, 2023 - 15:52
Actor Kim Tae-ri stars in a promotional poster for new drama series 'Revenant' (SBS)
Actor Kim Tae-ri stars in a promotional poster for new drama series 'Revenant' (SBS)

"Revenant," a new mystery thriller from the star writer behind “Kingdom,” is off to a strong start, with two episodes aired so far.

With the second episode aired Saturday, the SBS TV drama, starring Kim Tae-ri, the heroine of “Mr. Sunshine,” as the protagonist who is possessed by a devil spirit, recorded a viewership rating of 10.8 percent among the Seoul metropolitan area's TV-watching households, while nabbing 10 percent of viewers nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea.

The figure is more than double the ratings of its main competitors aired on rival networks during the same time slot, the ratings firm data showed.

The show marks a successful comeback for drama scriptwriter Kim Eun-hee, who failed to attract fans for her previous work, "Jirisan," aired on tvN in 2021. She is best known for penning the 2019 Netflix hit and zombie thriller, "Kingdom," and 2016 mystery drama "Signal."

In "Revenant," Kim Tae-ri plays Gu San-yeong, a woman who gets possessed by the devil, and gets embroiled in mysterious deaths. Actor Oh Jung-se plays Yeom Hae-sang, a folklore professor who has the ability to see the devil and seeks to find the truth behind the mysterious deaths.



By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114