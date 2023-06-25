'Revenant,' starring evil-possessed Kim Tae-ri, off to strong start

"Revenant," a new mystery thriller from the star writer behind “Kingdom,” is off to a strong start, with two episodes aired so far.

With the second episode aired Saturday, the SBS TV drama, starring Kim Tae-ri, the heroine of “Mr. Sunshine,” as the protagonist who is possessed by a devil spirit, recorded a viewership rating of 10.8 percent among the Seoul metropolitan area's TV-watching households, while nabbing 10 percent of viewers nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea.

The figure is more than double the ratings of its main competitors aired on rival networks during the same time slot, the ratings firm data showed.

The show marks a successful comeback for drama scriptwriter Kim Eun-hee, who failed to attract fans for her previous work, "Jirisan," aired on tvN in 2021. She is best known for penning the 2019 Netflix hit and zombie thriller, "Kingdom," and 2016 mystery drama "Signal."

In "Revenant," Kim Tae-ri plays Gu San-yeong, a woman who gets possessed by the devil, and gets embroiled in mysterious deaths. Actor Oh Jung-se plays Yeom Hae-sang, a folklore professor who has the ability to see the devil and seeks to find the truth behind the mysterious deaths.