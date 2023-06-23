Release of Netflix original featuring late singer Sulli could be imminent

A Netflix original film featuring late singer Sulli received its mandatory age certification Friday, indicating its imminent release.

According to The Korea Media Rating Board, the second part of a series of omnibus films by four different directors, “Persona: Sulli,” will be available to viewers 15 years old or older. The movie, which has four parts in four different genres, is 2 hours and 10 minutes long.

The first part of “Persona” opened in 2019, with the directors each making a short film featuring singer and actor IU as the main protagonist.

Netflix said last month that the company was currently talking about the possible release of the film after “Persona” starring Sulli has been introduced on Netflix Brazil’s catalog for upcoming content, fueling anticipation among fans that they will get another glimpse of their idol on screen.

Sulli continued her career as part of a K-pop girl group f(X) following her acting debut in 2005. But she took her own life in 2019 at the age of 25.

At the time, her death was described as “murder by fingertips,” as she had long been the target of online vitriol for defying social norms -- from wearing a shirt without a bra in public and being candid about her romantic relationships, to livestreaming a drinking session with friends.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline 1393, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.