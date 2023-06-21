[Herald Interview] Restraints are off for return of ‘The Zone: Survival Mission’

TV directors Cho Hyo-jin (left) and Kim Dong-jin of "The Zone: Survival Mission 2" (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Disney+’s “The Zone: Survival Mission,” has scaled up the set pieces for its second series.

Using escape room-style games, the first season of “The Zone: Survival Mission” threw a star-studded cast of Yu Jae-seok, Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yuri into catastrophic situations such as a zombie apocalypse, water shortage, gambling addiction and more, for four hours.

In an interview with local reporters at a cafe in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, directors Cho Hyo-jin and Kim Dong-jin said the second season allowed them to create more spectacular scenarios.

"As many COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the production team was able to try a lot of exciting things and bring large-scale missions to different cities," Kim said.

According to Kim, the makers of the show faced challenges of their own.

"We had to make different sets to transform an empty hospital building, create a specially designed elevator and even install a telecommunications network to make phone calls inside the deserted cave," Kim said. He believes that the production team also benefited from the new challenges and experiences.

The directors said most of their ideas came from ordinary conversations rather than formal brainstorming sessions or group meetings.

“There is a famous meme in Korea, 'everywhere beyond your blanket is dangerous.' I asked my colleagues about making the cast stay in bed for four hours,” Cho said.

“And I thought that it would be interesting if the cast had to stay in bed, while the bed was moving around different places,” Kim said, explaining how the third episode of “The Zone: Survival Mission 2” came about.