[Today's K-pop] Le Sserafim joins hands with Bibi for new campaign

Le Sserafim has invited fans to create their own take on “Eve, Psyche ＆ …,” a B-side track from its first studio album “Unforgiven.” It uploaded the instrumental version of the song Tuesday for the project, allowing fans to add their personal messages and share them online. Singer Bibi unveiled hers in a video clip in which the bandmates appeared at the end. The single has climbed up to the top five rankings on a series of music charts at home. The song is also popular on social media with celebrities posting dance challenge videos to the tune. The LP has stayed on Billboard 200 for five consecutive weeks, a record streak for the group. It hit the chart at No. 6 and ranked No. 107 on the latest chart. NewJeans collaborates with rapper JID for Coca-Cola

The rookie sensation came out with its reinterpretation of the commercial theme song "Zero" in April, after the beverage firm named it as its global ambassador. The rapper, known for his fast-paced style and versatile rhymes, added his musical personality to the rearranged version. Separately, the five-member act will roll out a pre-release from its second EP on July 7. It will be one of the three focus tracks from EP "Get Up." The mini album will have six tracks and will be fully unveiled on July 21. A teaser photo for the prologue track showed that the song's music video will be a collaboration with the animation "The Powerpuff Girls." NiziU's Japan tour sells out

All tickets for girl group NiziU’s upcoming second tour have sold out, according to label JYP Entertainment. All tickets for girl group NiziU’s upcoming second tour have sold out, according to label JYP Entertainment. The tour will be held in seven cities in Japan from July 1, starting in Saga prefecture. The group will head to Tokyo and Osaka later that month before visiting Hiroshima, Aichi and Miyagi, and will wrap it up in Hokkaido. The tour will consist of 15 concerts in total. The group also shared the songs list for its second full album that will be released on July 19. It will be made up of 10 tracks, including the titular track and “Paradise,” which was used as the theme song for the animation “Doraemon The Movie.” The main track will be unveiled in advance on June 29. A limited edition of the LP will feature four songs from the subunits, for which the bandmates participated in writing lyrics for the first time. Girl group Lapillus releases 2nd EP

