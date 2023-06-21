‘Concrete Utopia’ more black comedy than disaster flick

Six years after “Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned,” director Um Tae-hwa returns with disaster thriller “Concrete Utopia,” in which home turns hostile for a group of apartment dwellers.

The movie is based on the second part of a webtoon about an earthquake and its aftermath, “Pleasant Neighbor.”

Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young star as few residents of Hwang Gung Apartments in the devastated city. Lee plays Young-tak, a leader among the residents, Park Seo-joon as Min-seong who supports Young-tak and Park Bo-young as Min-seong’s wife.

“I was attracted to the original story’s unique background set in an apartment where many of us live and spend so much time. It was fun for me to imagine how a familiar place can turn extremely dangerous,” Um said during a press conference at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Seoul on Wednesday.

Lee Byung-hun, who has starred in several disaster thrillers, said this movie was about more than just surviving a disaster.

“In a typical disaster film, the main plot revolves around the disaster. This film, however, delves more into how residents cope with the disaster and how they communicate in an extreme environment,” said Lee, adding that the film was more like a black comedy.

“Just by looking at the people living in the apartment, there are so many different types of people. So the main plot begins with a disaster but the film shows more than that, and that’s why I chose to appear in this movie even after working on disaster thriller films like ‘Ashfall’ and ‘Emergency Declaration,’” said Lee.