[Today's K-pop] Le Sserafim to release single in Japan

(Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim will roll out second single in Japan “Unforgiven” on Aug. 23, agency Source Music said Tuesday. It will consist of three tracks: the title track, featuring Nile Rodgers, which also fronted its first studio album that was released last month; a Japanese-language version of “Antifragile,” the lead track from its second EP from October; and a collaboration with a Japanese artist. Its first LP topped a number of music charts in Japan including Oricon’s weekly album, weekly digital album and weekly combined rankings. It won gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan earlier this month for logging 100,000 shipments so far. In January, the quintet’s debut single in Japan, “Fearless,” broke the first-week sales record in Japan for a K-pop girl group selling over 222,000 copies. The single won double platinum from RIAJ for 500,000 shipments. Winner’s Kang Seungyoon enlists

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Kang Seungyoon of Winner started his military duty on Tuesday. He joined the basic training camp on the day without any ceremony, but uploaded a picture of himself getting his hair cut on his Instagram. “I will return after safely protecting the country,” wrote the musician who will serve in the Army. The youngest member and leader of the band is the last to enlist. Kim Jinwoo and Lee Seunghoon completed their military duty already as social service agents and Song Mino has been serving since March. Kang made a name for himself through an audition program in 2010 and debuted as a member of Winner in 2014. He also has appeared in a number of sitcoms and dramas. Nmixx to drop 3rd single next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

NMixx will release third single “A Midsummer Nmixx’s Dream” on July 11, label JYP Entertainment said Tuesday. A teaser image of bubbles floating in a dark forest hinted at a dreamy ambience for the group's first ever summer release. The single comes about four months after its first EP, “expergo,” hit Billboard 200 at No. 122. In the meantime, the six members left for Taipei on Sunday for a showcase tour that started in May. Their first overseas tour will bring them to 13 regions across the US and Asia. In August, the group will join the lineup for KCON LA along with Stray Kids, Ive, Ateez, (G)I-dle, Itzy, Monsta X and Taemin of SHINee. Tempest to hold 1st standalone concerts in August

(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)