Kim Hye-soo, Yeom Jung-ah overcome fear of water for ‘Smugglers’

Kim Hye-soo (left) and Yum Jung-ah pose for photos at a press conference for “Smugglers” in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The hit filmmaker who helmed “Veteran” (2015) and “Escape From Mogadishu” (2021) returns with the star-studded female-led action film “Smugglers.”

Set in a peaceful seaside village in the 1970s, the crime action film revolves around an accident in front of "haenyeo," female divers who collect seafood from the ocean floor. Kim Hye-soo, Yum Jung-ah, Zo In-sung, Park Jung-min, Kim Jong-soo and Go Min-si star in the film.

Kim Hye-soo and Yum Jung-ha had to overcome their fear of the water while shooting the film. Most of the scenes were shot inside a 6-meter-deep water tank.

“I didn’t know that I panic when I see water. Maybe it was after shooting 'The Thieves' (2012) when I was locked in a submerged car in handcuffs. So it took me a while to get familiar with underwater shooting,” Kim said during a press conference at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University on Tuesday.

Prior to the underwater and seaside shooting, the actors trained for about three months.

Yum said she did not like going into the water before.

“I don’t like the water but after hearing that Kim would star, I was more than happy. Having wrapped up the shooting, I really miss all of our cast. They have been the best,” said Yum, who appears as the leader of women divers.

Director Ryoo Seung-wan said although the film is led by two female characters, it’s more about a team.

“From the planning stage, I had Kim Hye-soo and Yum Jung-ah in my mind. It’s something that I cannot explain in words, but for me, they were irreplaceable actors for this movie,” Ryoo told reporters, joking that Zo In-sung and Park Jung-min were cast as he was looking for actors who were not busy.

“Unlike TV dramas or streaming content, there have not been many female-led films. (When I received the director’s suggestion for this project,) I was thankful that this kind of film was planned and I got the role. I also appreciate Zo and Park for adding good energy to our film,” Kim said.

She added that even if she had not starred in the film, the fact that director Ryoo, who has effectively communicated with the audience previously, has returned with female-led film would have heighted her anticipation to see it.

Zo, who also appeared in Ryoo’s “Escape From Mogadishu,” said he mastered the action sequences this time for greater impact and higher quality. Zo stars as Kwon, who collaborates with Cho (Kim Hye-soo) to find a new smuggling route.

“Compared to ‘Mogadishu’ where my action was more improvisation, I tried to do action this time under Ryoo’s detailed direction and get confirmation from him,” Zo told reporters.

“Smugglers” opens in local theaters July 26.