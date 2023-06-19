[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun addresses fans after patching up with label

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Baekhyun of EXO thanked and apologized to fans Monday over trouble with label SM Entertainment. Through a statement released through the firm, the veteran idol, along with Chen and Xiumin, reassured fans that they have reached an agreement over their contracts. Earlier this month, the three members voiced their discontent over the fairness of their contracts. “Thank you for believing and sorry for making it hard for you,” wrote Baekhyun via a platform dedicated to communications with fans, adding that “I still am Baekhyun.” EXO is set to release its seventh studio album “Exist” on July 10. It is the first group effort in over two years since the special album “Don’t Fight The Feeling.” The band pre-released the B-side track “Let Me In” last week. Choi Yena teams up with (G)I-dle’s Woogie

(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)

Choi Yena collaborated with (G)I-dle’s Woogie for her upcoming second single album, according to agency Yue Hua Entertainment on Monday. Single album “Hate XX” has three tracks – “Bad Hobby” and “Wicked Love” as well as the main track “Hate Rodrigo,” featuring the idol. The two will express jealousy of “cool kids” but in a cute, bouncy tone co-authored by Choi. In the meantime, the singer will enter Japan in full force in August with Japan debut single “Smiley – Japanese ver.” The Japanese-language version of her solo debut song will feature Japanese rapper and singer Chanmina. Right before the release of the two-track single, she will host a showcase in Tokyo. Choi is formerly of IZ*One, a project girl group that disbanded in 2021, and debuted as a solo musician in January last year. Stray Kids stays among Billboard’s top 10

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids’ third full album “5-Star” ranked No. 6 on Billboard 200 dated June 24, according to the publication’s preview on Sunday in the US. The LP debuted atop the main albums chart last week, as did its two previous albums: sixth EP “Oddinary” from April last year and seventh EP “Maxident” six months later. The band is the only K-pop act besides BTS to place three albums at the top of the chart. The 12-track album sold over 4.61 million copies in the first week, a record in K-pop.

Ex-Loona members to drop new album next month

(Credit: Modhaus)